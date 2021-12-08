His time with the NFL was fraught with controversy and it seems that Aldon Smith has once again found his name entangled in scandal. The current free agent was once a member of the San Fransisco 49ers, the Oakland Raiders, and the Dallas Cowboys. However, had a series of legal troubles that jeopardized the future of his professional career.

Since 2012, Smith has experienced his fair share of run-ins with the law. There have been arrests and charges related to incidents involving a stabbing, marijuana possession, a hit and run, a domestic violence dispute, violation of a court order, battery, and several DUIs.



Smith's most recent arrest was the second-degree battery charge back in April of this year, but just hours ago, TMZ reported that he was once again taken into custody, this time "on a felony charge of DUI causing injury." What exactly happened remains a mystery at this time as details related to this most recent arrest have yet to be shared, but the outlet stated that Smith's bail is set for $50K as he remains in custody in a Northern California jail.

Due to his ongoing legal issues, Smith had previously been cut from both the Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks.

