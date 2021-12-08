Smith has a long list of run-ins with the law including several DUIs and an arrest over an alleged domestic violence dispute.
His time with the NFL was fraught with controversy and it seems that Aldon Smith has once again found his name entangled in scandal. The current free agent was once a member of the San Fransisco 49ers, the Oakland Raiders, and the Dallas Cowboys. However, had a series of legal troubles that jeopardized the future of his professional career.
Since 2012, Smith has experienced his fair share of run-ins with the law. There have been arrests and charges related to incidents involving a stabbing, marijuana possession, a hit and run, a domestic violence dispute, violation of a court order, battery, and several DUIs.
Patrick McDermott / Contributor / Getty Images
Smith's most recent arrest was the second-degree battery charge back in April of this year, but just hours ago, TMZ reported that he was once again taken into custody, this time "on a felony charge of DUI causing injury." What exactly happened remains a mystery at this time as details related to this most recent arrest have yet to be shared, but the outlet stated that Smith's bail is set for $50K as he remains in custody in a Northern California jail.
Due to his ongoing legal issues, Smith had previously been cut from both the Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks.
