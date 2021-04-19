Aldon Smith, a defensive end who recently signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, is currently wanted in the New Orleans area after an alleged Second-Degree Battery incident. The warrant for his arrest was made official today and based on information from authorities, it would appear as though Smith allegedly committed the crime back on April 17th. This incident supposedly took place at a French Press Coffee House and while Smith does not live in New Orleans, he is from the area.

Reporter Travers Mackel says that there is actually surveillance footage of the alleged incident although it has yet to be made public. At this time, the Seahawks have not made any comments on the matter.

Smith worked his way back into the NFL last season after some off-field issues that have been following him around for the better part of a decade. The football player has had two DUIs throughout his career and was also arrested due to domestic violence charges just a few years ago.

It is unknown where Smith is at the moment and whether or not he will be surrendering himself to the police. This is an ongoing story so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images