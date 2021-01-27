After getting roasted for butchering 6lack’s lyrics on Lil Durk’s “Stay Down,” Lebron James is back in the news as new footage from Space Jam: A New Legacy, along with other highly anticipated films, begins to circulate. The quick look is packaged within HBO Max’s teaser for their upcoming slate of films, including Mortal Combat, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and The Suicide Squad, among others.

In the footage, James appears side by side with Bugs Bunny, staring in awe as something -- perhaps a new and improved Monstar -- launches upwards into the scoreboard. Since the upcoming movie has not yet received a proper trailer of its own, this clip is sure to build anticipation for fans of the original Space Jam who are excited to see how James follows in Michael Jordan’s shoes. The hype for Space Jam 2 has been real for a long time, as James has even been teasing the film via sneaker colorways over the past year.

The promotional trailer also offers a brief glimpse of the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, which is scheduled to release later this fall. One film that is surprisingly teased in the video without any unreleased footage, however, is Matrix 4, starring Keanu Reeves and other cast members from the original trilogy, but at least fans get to see more of Lebron in action.

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Space Jam: A New Legacy is tentatively set to hit theatres on July 16, 2021, and thanks to HBO’s new streaming push, fans will also be able to check it out from the comfort of their homes via HBO Max.

This summer, we’ll all see how Lebron’s Space Jam stacks up to the original. Until then, we’ll be keeping our eyes for a full-length trailer and updates on the other films teased as well.

[via]