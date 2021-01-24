When Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter crash almost one year ago to the day, fans around the world were devastated. Kobe was one of the most iconic basketball players of all-time and he left a lasting impact on some of today's biggest superstars. As a lifelong member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant had a particular impact on the current roster, which eventually went out and won the championship in his honor.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have had leadership roles on the Lakers over the past two seasons and in a new report from ESPN, both players outlined how Bryant's passing continues to have an impact on them. Based on their words, it's clear that Kobe is at the top of their minds every single game.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

"Man, it's a saying that time heals all," James said. "And as devastating and as tragic as it was and still is to all of us involved with it, only time. And it takes time. Everyone has their own grieving process."

"As we approach his one-year anniversary, it saddens our hearts to actually come to the realization that he's gone," Davis added. "I know I still have trouble with it, you still just can't believe it."

Both players also talked about how Kobe still creeps into the Lakers' rituals as they always say "Mamba On Three" in the huddle. Almost a year after Kobe's passing, the Lakers continue to make him proud and that Mamba Mentality is with the team every single game.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

