Next year, LeBron James is set to star in Space Jam: A New Legacy which is meant to be the sequel to Michael Jordan's infamous 1996 foray into the film world. LeBron is looking to build on the legacy of the film as he teams up with the Looney Tunes for what should be an incredible adventure. Of course, fans have been split on whether or not a sequel was necessary although, given the fact it will have been 25 years between movies, it only makes sense that LeBron gets his own Space Jam.

Recently, LeBron took to his Instagram story where he revealed that he was currently in a recording studio, doing some final voice-overs for the next Space Jam. In the clip below, the basketball superstar has a mic in front of him as well as a script.

A few months ago, the synopsis to the film was leaked online, and as you can below, it looks like a pretty ambitious movie.

"During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidently get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.' stories and characters, under the control of amalfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle). With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now to get back home, Lebron and the Tunes have to unravel Al G's mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA's biggest stars as the entire world watches."

