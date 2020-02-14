LeBron James will be starring in Space Jam 2 next year and fans are incredibly excited about his first starring role in a movie. Of course, this film will see a rematch between the Monstars and the Tune Squad. In a marketing ploy that all of us saw coming, Nike decided to create two Space Jam-themed sneakers using the Nike LeBron 17 high and low as a base. The "Monstars" version was recently released in the high-top model while the "Tune Squad" colorway is dropping in the first-ever low-top LeBron 17.

Today, the official images of the "Tune Squad" colorway were revealed to the masses. As you can see, the majority of the upper is white while red and blue highlights make their way throughout. The Nike swoosh even has fluffy grey textures to pay homage to the main character of Looney Tunes, Bugs Bunny.

These sneakers are going to be a part of All-Star weekend. They are dropping Saturday, February 15th for $160 USD at local Nike retailers. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

