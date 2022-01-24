NIGO's debut as the creative director of Kenzo was a sight to behold over the weekend during Paris Fashion Week. His first collection with the LVMH-owned fashion house was shown during a star-studded event, which saw the likes of Ye, Julia Fox, Pharrell Williams, Gunna, Tyler, the Creator, Pusha-T, Dominic Fike, Bree Runway, and more in the audience. The fashion show was soundtracked by a bunch of unreleased music, which is expected to come out as part of NIGO's upcoming studio album in March.

As models walked the runway for NIGO's debut as Kenzo's creative director, the event was soundtracked by unreleased new music from the late Pop Smoke, as well as Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha-T, Tyler, the Creator, and Kid Cudi.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images -- Nigo greets the models on the runway during the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023

One of the songs previewed during the fashion show was Tyler, the Creator's work over Slim Thug's "Like A Boss" instrumental. As HipHopDX has reported, the rapper previously has been very complimentary of The Neptunes' work with Thug, even asking for the "Like A Boss" instrumental back in 2013.

Kid Cudi's unreleased song that played during NIGO's debut is an electro-pop record that sounds like it could have found a home on Kanye's 808s and Heartbreaks.

Lil Uzi Vert's drill-inspired song "Heavy" was also played during the event.

And finally, models walked out to a new song from Pop Smoke, who worked closely with Steven Victor, who also has ties to NIGO. The song is likely to be included on NIGO's upcoming album.

