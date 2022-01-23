Pusha T has not released a solo album since 2018's 7-song album Daytona, which was executively produced by Kanye West. However, all throughout 2021, he continued to tease his upcoming album.

It seems that as time has gone on, more and more music has materialized from Pusha, and he could soon be walking the walk, rather than just talking the talk. While in Paris this weekend (Jan. 23), an unreleased song by Pusha T played during Nigo's showcase at the Kenzo Paris Fashion Week show.

The untitled song will presumably land on Nigo's upcoming album I know NIGO, coming soon, which features appearances from Pusha, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and more.

NIGO is the founder of world-famous streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, and also dabbles in music production. The album will be released through NIGO's deal with Universal Music Group, facilitated by A&R and former COO of Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music Steven Victor.

Pusha T has also recently been seen with Kanye West in the studio, as they could potentially be releasing a collaborative song soon. A leaked video showed Pusha and Ye on set of a music video for this collab, so it seems that there is a plan in place for a release.

When referring to his upcoming project, Pusha T stated that it is coming soon, and is better than Daytona.

Are you excited for new Pusha T music?