With COVID-19 cases rising all around the United States, many are looking to get vaccinated as a way of preventing serious illness from the virus. There are various people out there who feel as though the vaccine is some sort of poison that will leave them with serious complications, while others have been trying to educate anti-vaxxers about the benefits of the vaccine. Either way, the vaccine has proven to be a polarizing issue that has many taking strong stances on either side of the coin.

In New York City, Mayor Bill De Blasio is instituting vaccine mandates as a way to force people to get the jab. The city was hit heavily by COVID when the pandemic first started, and this new mandate is a way to keep public places safe for those who have already gone out and gotten the vaccine.

In a new statement on Twitter, the Brooklyn Nets revealed that they would be complying with the new rules and that all fans, as well as employees, would have to get vaccinated in order to enter the Barclays Center. Proof of vaccination will now be required at the door, and as you can imagine, this is a bit of a controversial decision.

Numerous fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure over the rules noting that they will no longer be attending games. On the flip side of that, many fans were happy about the move as they now feel safer when entering the arena.

