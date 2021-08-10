Chet Hanks is making a name for himself with his frequent antics and “White Boy Summer” tagline, but the thirty-one-year-old will forever be linked to his famous actor father.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to contract COVID-19 back in March 2020 (at least publicly), further magnifying the reality of the virus for many Americans. The couple’s son is now speaking out against the vaccine, a surprising move for considering his parents went through it.

Chet Hanks and his mom, Rita Wilson, attend a 2020 Golden Globe Awards after party - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



On Monday, Chet shared a video trolling those who encourage others to get vaccinated. He starts the video calmly, sharing "influencer"-esque sentiments like, "I got the vaccine, I think everybody should...we have to look out for each other and get this shit under control...", he then screams "PSYCH" in the camera, going on to yell, "why are we working around yall? If you’re in danger stay your ass inside. I’m sick of wearing a mask."

After receiving backlash, Chet shared a straightforward message to his Instagram story stating, "THE VACCINE SHOULD BE A CHOICE NOT A REQUIREMENT TO PERFORM OUR BASIC RIGHTS YEAH I SAID IT!!!!! BE AS MAD AS YOU WANT IDGAF!!!!"

Tom and Rita have yet to comment on their son’s latest antics, but as we reported, Tom previously stated he has “no respect” for those who weren’t wearing masks when they were required.

Check out some Twitter reactions to the wild behavior below.

