Netflix has dropped the first trailer for LA Originals, a documentary chronicling tattoo artist Mister Cartoon and photographer Estevan Oriol's rise to stardom, with appearances from Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and more. The film is described as “an exploration of the culture and landmarks of the chicano and street art movement that cemented Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol’s status as behind-the-scenes Hip Hop legends." In the trailer, which dropped on Wednesday (April 1st), Em, Snoop, and George Lopez, among others, discuss the legacy of these two Chicano artists. Additional appearances in the film are made by Cypress Hill, Blink-182, Michelle Rodriguez, Wilmer Valderrama, and Danny Trejo.

The film is also directed by Estevan Oriol, a veteran photographer who has shot a number of celebrities over the years, including Eminem, Cypress Hill, Kendrick Lamar, and many, many more. He and Cartoon went on to build a friendship and partnership around their shared Chicano roots. Cartoon, whose real name is Mark Machado, has inked everyone from the late Kobe Bryant to Eminem to Dr. Dre. He has also designed logos for Cypress Hill and Shady Records, and made appearances in music videos for Xzibit's “Criminal Set” and Eminem's “Stan," to name a few.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

LA Originals premieres on Netflix next Friday, April 10th, 2020.

