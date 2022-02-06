Check out this month’s new Netflix releases.
Netflix is giving us a fresh set of movies and TV shows to start off the month of February. It’s time to cuddle up on the couch, chill, grab some snacks, and find a new series to binge watch. Here’s a list of their new and recommended content.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
A new documentary film series starring Kanye West is coming to home screens on February 16, 2022. The global rap superstar is showing a behind-the-scenes look at his life and the upbringing of “Ye” in jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. The film series is broken down into three separate acts, and will have new episodes spanning across three weeks to show fans who Kanye West really is. Filmed over two decades by director pair Coodie & Chike, West is followed through his journey to where he is today.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
A Madea Homecoming
It looks like Madea’s coming out of retirement with A Madea Homecoming premiering February 25, 2022. After waiting three years since the release of Madea’s Family Funeral, Tyler Perry’s much admired character is reappearing on our screens to handle some family drama that pops off at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration in the 12th installment of the Madea series.
Netflix is also planning on releasing the seasons of many different series fans have been patiently waiting for such as Space Force, the comedy show created by Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels about the workplace of a military space organization which debuts on February 18. Love is Blind, the romantic reality show about falling in love dropping on February 11. Check out the complete list of releases below..
Available February 1
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
My Best Friend Anne Frank
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Raising Dion: Season 2
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Available Feb. 2
Dark Desire: Season 2
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 2
The Tinder Swindler
Available Feb. 3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic: Season 3
Murderville
Available Feb. 4
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Through My Window
Available Feb. 8
Child of Kamiari Month
Love is Blind Japan
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
Available Feb. 9
Catching Killers: Season 2
Disenchantment: Part 4
Ideias à Venda
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege
Available Feb. 10
Into the Wind
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part
Available Feb. 11
Anne+: The Film
Love Tactics
Bigbug
Inventing Anna
Love and Leashes
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy: Season 2
Available Feb. 12
Forecasting Love and Weather
Twenty Five Twenty One
Available Feb. 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives
Available Feb. 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Ridley Jones: Season 3
Available Feb. 16
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Secrets of Summer
Swap Shop: Season 2
Available Feb. 17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow
Available Feb. 18
The Cuphead Show!
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars
Space Force: Season 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Available Feb. 20
Don’t Kill Me
Available Feb. 21
Halloween (2007)
Available Feb. 22
Cat Burglar
RACE: Bubba Wallace
Available Feb. 23
UFO
Available Feb. 24
Karma’s World Music Videos
Available Feb. 25
Back to 15
Juvenile Justice
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
Vikings: Valhalla
Available Feb. 28
My Wonderful Life
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3