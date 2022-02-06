Netflix is giving us a fresh set of movies and TV shows to start off the month of February. It’s time to cuddle up on the couch, chill, grab some snacks, and find a new series to binge watch. Here’s a list of their new and recommended content.

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

A new documentary film series starring Kanye West is coming to home screens on February 16, 2022. The global rap superstar is showing a behind-the-scenes look at his life and the upbringing of “Ye” in jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. The film series is broken down into three separate acts, and will have new episodes spanning across three weeks to show fans who Kanye West really is. Filmed over two decades by director pair Coodie & Chike, West is followed through his journey to where he is today.

A Madea Homecoming

It looks like Madea’s coming out of retirement with A Madea Homecoming premiering February 25, 2022. After waiting three years since the release of Madea’s Family Funeral, Tyler Perry’s much admired character is reappearing on our screens to handle some family drama that pops off at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration in the 12th installment of the Madea series.

Netflix is also planning on releasing the seasons of many different series fans have been patiently waiting for such as Space Force, the comedy show created by Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels about the workplace of a military space organization which debuts on February 18. Love is Blind, the romantic reality show about falling in love dropping on February 11. Check out the complete list of releases below..

Available February 1

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

My Best Friend Anne Frank

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Raising Dion: Season 2

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

Available Feb. 2

Dark Desire: Season 2

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 2

The Tinder Swindler

Available Feb. 3

Finding Ola

Kid Cosmic: Season 3

Murderville

Available Feb. 4

Looop Lapeta

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2

Through My Window

Available Feb. 8

Child of Kamiari Month

Love is Blind Japan

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Available Feb. 9

Catching Killers: Season 2

Disenchantment: Part 4

Ideias à Venda

Only Jokes Allowed

The Privilege

Available Feb. 10

Into the Wind

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part

Available Feb. 11

Anne+: The Film

Love Tactics

Bigbug

Inventing Anna

Love and Leashes

Love Is Blind: Season 2

Tall Girl 2

Toy Boy: Season 2

Available Feb. 12

Forecasting Love and Weather

Twenty Five Twenty One

Available Feb. 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

Fishbowl Wives

Available Feb. 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Ridley Jones: Season 3

Available Feb. 16

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Secrets of Summer

Swap Shop: Season 2

Available Feb. 17

Erax

Fistful of Vengeance

Forgive Us Our Trespasses

Heart Shot

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow

Available Feb. 18

The Cuphead Show!

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars

Space Force: Season 2

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Available Feb. 20

Don’t Kill Me

Available Feb. 21

Halloween (2007)

Available Feb. 22

Cat Burglar

RACE: Bubba Wallace

Available Feb. 23

UFO

Available Feb. 24

Karma’s World Music Videos

Available Feb. 25

Back to 15

Juvenile Justice

Merlí. Sapere Aude

Restless

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Vikings: Valhalla

Available Feb. 28

My Wonderful Life

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

