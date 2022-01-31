Top Boy built a cult-like following within two seasons. Although it was canceled, bootlegged episodes circulated across YouTube, it spread to a wider audience outside of London that got a glimpse into the streets of London. Of course, one of the people who fell in love with the show after discovering it on the Internet is Drake. After the show was canceled on Channel 4, Drake revived it for a third season on Netflix.



Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Fans have been excited about the fourth season but it suffered from the pandemic like most shows. However, it'll officially return this spring, Netflix confirmed on Instagram together. Top Boy season 4 will be making its debut on March 18th. The news was announced through a promotional campaign in London on one of its biggest billboards which confirmed the launch date.

Ashley Walters gave fans a heads up of the announcement over the weekend. He teased the billboard being plastered with the word "Top" written and tweeted, "Tomorrow." Walters also offered fans a glimpse into what they have in store during a 2021 interview with NME. "The scripts are really good, really tight,” he said. “We’re coming at it from a new perspective this time, because I’m executive producing on this one, so creatively and script-wise I’m much more involved."

