The revival of Top Boy has been in the works from some time now ever since Drake announced his role in bringing the British cult following back on the television airwaves back in 2017. While the "Feel No Ways" singer was performing in London back in April, he debuted the trailer for his fans that showcase some of the events set to take place in the 10-episode season run.

As we posted, the show will pick up right where it left off when it got canceled in the UK, following the lives of Sully and Dushane who continue to do what they have to so they can be the leaders of London's underground drug trade. The latest news surrounding the series comes from the show's official Twitter account where they responded to an eager fan looking to get a premiere date. Plain and simple, the response was "13th September" letting us know to mark our calendars for the arrival.

Considering the mega success of HBO's Euphoria, where Drake played executive producer, we only have high hopes for the next show he's attached to. Who's watching?