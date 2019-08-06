Season 4
- TVHBO's "Succession" To End After Upcoming Season 4Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong said that he spoke with series writers, cast, and production team before deciding to end things on a high note.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Stranger Things" Season 4 Sets Massive Viewership Record For NetflixThe fourth season of "Stranger Things" was viewed for over a record 287 million hours during its first week on Netflix.By Cole Blake
- TV"Westworld" Season 4 Trailer Announces June Premiere DateA new trailer for the fourth season of "Westworld" is here.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMillie Bobby Brown On "Gross" Way She's Been Sexualized Since Turning 18Millie Bobby Brown says that she's noticed the "gross" differences in the way she's being talked about now that she's 18.By Cole Blake
- TVHBO Bringing Back "True Detective" For A 4th Season With Barry Jenkins"True Detective" is returning for a fourth season.By Cole Blake
- TVNetflix "Top Boy" Season 4 Premiere Date Announced"Top Boy" is finally making its return with a new season this spring. By Aron A.
- TV"Stranger Things" Season 4 Gets Spooky In New TrailerThe latest teaser trailer for "Stranger Things" season four points to an ominous and creepy new direction.By Mitch Findlay
- TVNetflix Releases New Teaser For "Stranger Things" Season 4; Premiering In 2022Check out a teaser and glimpse into season 4 of "Stranger Things," dropping next year.By Kevin Goddard
- TVDavid Harbour Expects Hopper's Backstory To Play Major Role In New "Stranger Things"David Harbour discusses expectations for season 4 of "Stranger Things."By Cole Blake
- TVNetflix Drops "Stranger Things" Season 4 TeaserNetflix dropped the first teaser for "Stranger Things" season 4 on Friday, and the brief sneak peak reveals some crucial information about one of the show's beloved characters.By Lynn S.
- TVChris Rock Stars As 1950s Crime Lord In "Fargo" Season 4 TrailerThe award-winning show is almost back.By Cole Blake
- TVGaten Matarazzo On "Stranger Things" Season 4 & The Wildest Fan TheoriesSeason 4 is set to begin production any day now.By Cole Blake
- Food"Rick & Morty" & Pringles Team Up For Pickle Rick FlavorPickle Rick chipsBy Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Rick & Morty" Season 4's Episode Titles Revealed"Rick And Morty" tackle Hemingway and Jack Nicholson. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Rick & Morty" Season 4 Trailer Has Arrived In Full GloryRick & Morty are returning on November 10th. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDonald Glover’s “Atlanta” Renewed For 4th Season: ReportFX's hit series will be coming back for at least two more seasons.By Kevin Goddard