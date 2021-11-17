Today, Netflix released a menacing new teaser trailer previewing Ozark’s fourth and final season, set to premiere at the top of next year, on January 21st. This season will, of course, see Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, and Skylar Gaertner in their roles as the Byrde family. As the trailer proceeds, one thing can be certain: the ending won’t be pretty.

“All decisions have consequences” is the tagline for this upcoming season, emphasized by Bateman voiceover in the teaser.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“Human beings make decisions,” he says over jarring footage of some of the show’s most notable scenes, eerie in how they are played backward. “They commit acts, and that makes things happen. It creates a snowball effect, causes other people to make decisions.” The trailer ends with a shot of the Byrnes cruising down the road, all smiles.

This fourth season will be 14 episodes long, split into two parts. Killer Mike is expected to make an appearance at some point during the last season as well.

Watch the newest Ozark teaser below. Let us know if you're excited about the final season.

