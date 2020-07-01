Netflix announced earlier today that it will be releasing season four of its popular series Ozark in two parts. This announcement was made with a short teaser clip that pays homage to the show’s opening credits scene. “They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season,” Netflix wrote on twitter.

While this announcement is certainly good news for the series’ fans, the show’s creators also seem to be happy with this decision. “We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right,” said showrunner and executive producer Chris Mandy. “It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The release date for the critically acclaimed and award winning crime drama’s final season is currently up in the air. In the meantime, now is the perfect time to catch up on season three as we look forward to Netflix’s large July content rehaul. You can check out some of our favorites from Netflix’s selection here and watch the Ozark season three trailer below.