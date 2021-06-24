In 2020, pretty much everyone was stuck at home and binging some of the year's most popular tv shows, from Tiger King to Ozark. To many viewers' dismay, Netflix revealed that Ozark would in fact receive a fourth season, but it would be the last one for the Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-starring show.

Apparently, Ozark's final season still has plenty of surprises still in store for fans, because in an exclusive interview with Billboard, Run the Jewels artist Killer Mikerevealed that he would be appearing in an upcoming episode of Ozark.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

With a simple winking emoji and popcorn emoji, Killer Mike posted the exciting news to his Instagram account, and although he was more tight-lipped about his role on social media, the rapper, businessman, and activist did share his thoughts about the opportunity with Billboard.

"I went from waiting to find out what happens next to being part of it ... I'm excited," the legendary Atlanta artist told Billboard in an exclusive statement.

As previously reported, the fourth and final season of Ozark is set to literally be its biggest yet, as the super-sized season will be arriving with 14 episodes and split into two parts. With the news of Killer Mike joining the cast, the farewell season of Ozark just got even more interesting.

Stay tuned to see Killer Mike appear in Ozark when Netflix's hit series finally returns for its final season.

[via]