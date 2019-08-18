mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Netflix Offers Sneak Peek Into Michael B. Jordan Produced Show "Raising Dion"

  August 18, 2019
"Raising Dion" is the sci-fi series we've all been waiting for.

Despite putting in work on-screen, it seems Michael B. Jordan has been doing it off-screen as well. An upcoming series which he helmed and executively produced is scheduled to hit the Netflix streaming service on October 4th. Raising Dion shares the tale of a black single mother and her challenging journey as she attempts to raise her above-ordinary son Dion following the death of her husband. Dion is not like any little boy, indeed he has superpowers and his mother tries her best to manoeuver his special abilities while keeping him protected from the ill-intentioned. With the help of her late husband's best friend Pat, the duo will join forces in raising Dion. The idea behind television series stems from a comic book of the same name created by Dennis Liu. 

Bossip recently acquired exclusive photos from the up and coming show and they may be viewed here. This will be one of Michael B. Jordan's first productions and he did so with the help of Seith Mann, a talented director who worked on both The Wire and Homeland. The superhero and family drama stars Alisha Wainwright as single mother Nicole Reese, new actor Ja'Siah Young as Dion and Michael B. Jordan as Mark's best friend. 

