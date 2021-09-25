Finally, a documentary on Kanye West is on the way. Earlier this year, it was reported that a project was in the works and Netflix picked it up. Today, an official trailer for the doc was finally released.



Jeen-Yuhs, directed by Coodie and Chike, will be a three-act documentary that focuses on the career of Kanye West. From his rise in Chicago as a producer to joining the Roc-A-Fella team to establishing the massive Yeezy brand, the documentary will offer insight into 'Ye's career with never-before-seen footage. Variety reports that it will also present some behind-the-scenes looks at Kanye West's 2020 presidential bid, as well as the death of his mother.

The trailer for the documentary shows footage of a young Kanye West and Mos Def in New York City dropping an a capella freestyle with Consequence and Wood Harris nodding along in the background.

Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, who go by Coodie and Chike, have worked alongside Kanye West in the past for "Jesus Walks (Version 3)" and "Through The Wire."

The release of the doc trailer comes at the heels of 'Ye's 10th studio album, DONDA. The album in late August following three listening parties held in Atlanta and Chicago. Most recently, it was revealed that a playlist of unreleased music from DONDA was also in the works.

Check out the trailer for Jeen-Yuhs below.