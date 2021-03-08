Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's relationship has dwindled over the years, leading to their divorce. While Kanye West's mental health has been at the center of concern, it's also been the subject of KUWTK in the past. However, it seems like a former bodyguard to Kanye West is attempting to capitalize off of his time with 'Ye as streaming services are rushing to create documentaries on the rapper, according to Page Six.



The documentaries are reportedly set to center around Kanye West's former bodyguard, ex-NYPD officer Steve Stanulis, for a real-life 48 Hours-type project. "Two studios approached me," Stanulis said. "They see this as a ’48 Hours’ for real, or a ‘Lethal Weapon’ for real,” he said, referring to the famous buddy movies of the ’80s. “It comes from my mouth, I worked with [West] two separate times.”

It seems a tad dramatic but Stanulis was around 'Ye in 2016, at Met Gala where Kanye West allegedly walked into the wrong hotel room of an Italian dignitary where a brawl almost broke out, as well as during the infamous SNL meltdown. Stanulis said there are other former cops who worked for Kanye West that would share never-before-heard stories about working with 'Ye.

You might want to take both of these apparent documentaries with a grain of salt, though. 'Ye and Stanulis have gone at it over the past few years with the rapper-producer-designer previously threatening to sue his former bodyguard for "false and defamatory" statements. We'll see how this pans out.



