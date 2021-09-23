Kanye West has released some iconic shoes throughout his design career, with one of them being the Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October." This shoe is considered to be Kanye's best work regardless of whether you're talking about Nike or Adidas. The shoe goes for tens of thousands of dollars on the resale market and for many fans, these are an undeniable grail. Now, any shoe with a monochromatic red look is considered to be a "Red October" sneaker, and this nomenclature has followed Ye to his Yeezy brand.

Now, he will be releasing another all-red shoe, although this time, it will come in the form of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner. As Yeezy Mafia and @swooststy report, the sneaker will not be called "Red October" although it will be called "Vermillion" instead. As you can see from the images below, the bright red aesthetic works like a charm on this shoe, and there is no doubt that it will be a fan favorite once it gets released to the masses.

As for the release date itself, there is no information on that just yet, however, ironically enough, it is believed that these will drop in the month of October. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates on these.

Image via @swooststy

Image via @swooststy

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas