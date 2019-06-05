Nessly Hopes To "Regains Control" In His Latest Project "Standing On Satan's Chest"

The buzz around Brooklyn-born rapper, Nessly, started buzzing back in 2016, as a couple of his videos, notably "Crying in Codeine," hit it big on the blogosphere. His latest project, Standing On Satan’s Chest, is finally here, and was premiered exclusively on HYPEBEAST. The 12-strack album features guest appearances from Lil Keed, 6Dogs, Killy and Yung Bans, a Lil Yachty verse that shouts out Ariana Grande, Take A Daytrip production, as well as a sample from Jim Jones’ “We Fly High.”

The new project is a step forward from Wildflower, Nessly’s triumphant 2018 release. The album's plethora of star-studded features and production aren't the only takeaways though, as the red-dreaded southerner also shows us he can get vulnerable and tackle feelings of loneliness and heartbreak on tracks like, “Ball On You,” and “Love You More.”

“Standing On Satans Chest is about overcoming adversity, judgement and circumstance,” he said in a statement to HYPEBEAST. “I feel a lot of people turned their backs on me, when I tore my ACL and took months to heal. It showed me a lot of true colors and opened my eyes. This is my moment to regain control.” The project stays true to Nessly's OG sound, presenting authentic Nessly-style chill-trap vibes, and signature auto-tuned vocals (showing off the alleged "autotune implant" he's said he has in his arm.)

The artist took the Twitter to present followers with a link to his new album, which is available on a multitude of streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube, and more.