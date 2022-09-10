Things are getting ugly between Ne-Yo and his estranged wife Crystal Smith. After filing for divorce from the singer last month, Crystal requested temporary and permanent alimony, the division of property and primary custody of their three children: Shaffer, Roman and Isabella. However, during a court appearance on Friday (September 9), Ne-Yo objected his estranged wife's demands, suggesting that she "get a job."

Ne-Yo, Crystal and their family at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "So Sick" singer also wants to keep the Georgia mansion they shared, claiming that he has "been solely responsible for the mortgage and maintenance of this property since the date of purchase." He has denied the request to pay Crystal alimony and wants joint legal and physical custody of their children. According to the court documents, Ne-Yo "asserts that he is financially, physically, and emotionally capable of serving as a joint physical custodian of the parties’ three minor children alongside Crystal.”

The court hearing comes less than two months after Crystal publicly slammed her husband for being unfaithful, alleging that he fathered a child with another woman outside of the marriage. "8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected...every last one of them," she shared to Instagram.

Ne-Yo responded to the post with a like, and a message of his own. “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time." This isn't the first time Ne-Yo and Crystal have publicly split. The pair called it quits in 2020, only to renew their vow in May 2022.

Do you think Ne-Yo and Crystal are over for good? Share your thoughts with HNHH.

