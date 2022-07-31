The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Yesterday (July 30), Smith took to her Instagram page to air out her partner's dirty laundry. The 35-year-old shared a screenshot of a note that she'd typed with the title being "8 years." The message began by claiming that she had been lied to for the entire length of their relationship. "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected..." she wrote.

Smith then went on to explain that she is beyond heartbroken and disgusted. She called out Ne-Yo's personality, alleging that he only cares about himself, "To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist," Smith added.

Further into the note, Smith's anger turned into optimism, "I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect," she affirmed. She also decided not to play victim, stating that she's thankful that she got three beautiful children out of the toxic relationship.

Smith concluded her message by urging people to stop sending her evidence of him cheating because he's no longer any of her concern. "With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best," she said.

The post on Instagram has garnered over 45,000 likes-- with one being from Ne-Yo. Check it out below.