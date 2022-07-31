Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay, came forward on Instagram, Saturday, alleging that the singer has cheated on her throughout their eight-year-long relationship. Ne-Yo responded to the accusation on Twitter a day later.

“8 years of life and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them,” Renay said in her post. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is [an] understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”



She went on to say that she's grateful to have gained her "3 beautiful children" from the relationship, but she hasn't gotten anything else out of it.

“I am not a victim," she added. "I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best.”

On Sunday, Ne-Yo responded to the accusations by sharing a statement on his Twitter page: “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Ne-Yo and Renay were married in 2016. They share three kids together, the most recent of whom, Isabella Rose Smith, was born in June 2021. The couple had previously announced their intention to end their marriage in February 2020 but reconciled soon afterward.

