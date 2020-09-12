NBA Youngboy might be as lokey as one can get but his music is certainly touching the masses. The rapper is fresh off of the release of his latest project, TOP which arrived just yesterday. Laced up with 21 tracks, and features from Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, the rapper's new project damn-near has every song currently charting on the Apple Music charts but where will it land on the Billboard 200?

According to chartdata, TOP has the potential to be NBA Youngboy's highest-selling first week to date. The rapper's new project is currently on pace to move anywhere from 110K to 140K in its first week. 3k to 5k of those numbers will likely come from pure album sales. This would mark his biggest debut to date, if he exceeds the lower end of those estimations. AI Youngboy 2 debuted atop the chart with 110K sold. NBA Youngboy earned his second number one with 38 Baby 2.

While NBA Youngboy is seeking to top the chart with his latest offering, many have wondered about the status of his highly anticipated collaboration with Nicki Minaj. The two were spotted on set for the video which many believed was an indication that the single would drop soon. Apparently, the song is for Mike-Will so at this point, we're waiting on him to signal the greenlight for it to drop.