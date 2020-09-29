Youngboy Never Broke Again is back in trouble with the law but, according to his attorney, he has no right to remain in police custody.

The 20-year-old rapper was arrested last night, alongside fifteen other people, where he was hit with drug and gun charges. He was said to reportedly be in possession of a stolen firearm.

His attorney has just issued an update on his status, offering more clarity on the situation.

"It is important to remember that when someone is arrested for a crime it does not mean they are guilty of anything," said NBA Youngboy's attorney. "Kentrell Gaulden is innocent of the crimes he was arrested for yesterday evening. He did not possess any firearms nor did he possess any controlled dangerous substances."

YB's legal aide went on to provide more information about what happened.

"Law enforcement arrived on scene without any evidence of a crime occurring and immediately detained 15-20 young black men solely based on an alleged tip that firearms were present on the scene," he stated. "We still have the Second Amendment in the United States. The immediate detention of these black men was illegal in that it violated their Constitutional rights. The subsequent searches conducted by law enforcement were also illegal."

The attorney says that no firearms or drugs were found on Youngboy's person, explaining that there was no reason for him to be detained.

"Even with the illegal searches that were conducted, no firearms or controlled dangerous substances were found on Mr. Gaulden’s person or in his immediate control," he added. "Mr. Gaulden is innocent of the charges he was booked on last night and looks forward to defending himself as such."

Free Youngboy.

