After Lil Yachty's arrest for speeding was reported, news quickly broke of another famous rapper being placed in handcuffs: Youngboy Never Broke Again.

Adding to a pile of legal troubles over the course of his career, the 20-year-old rapper was reportedly arrested in Baton Rouge last night, as part of a raid that took down sixteen people.

According to WAFB9, a local news outlet, Youngboy was arrested on three drug and gun charges. His charges reportedly include felony possession of drugs and possession of a stolen firearm. The publication claims that all sixteen people arrested face a variety of the same charges.

Youngboy's mugshot was released, confirming his arrest.

It's unclear how severe his charges are and if he was ordered to stay the night in jail. It's also unclear if this will result in harsher charges down the road.

As rumors of his detainment broke out, his girlfriend Yaya Mayweather showed off her supposed baby bump on social media. Many believe that she is pregnant with NBA Youngboy's baby, but that has not been confirmed.

Hopefully, this doesn't result in any time for the rapper, who has seen his life riddled with legal issues.

Recently, he released his third chart-topping studio album Top, which featured Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg. After his arrest, he wiped his social media pages, deleting everything.

[via]