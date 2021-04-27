A little thing like jail isn't going to keep NBA YoungBoy from reaching out to his dedicated fans. The 21-year-old rapper has been incarcerated since last month after he was apprehended following a short-lived foot chase. YoungBoy faces several weapons charges related to his September 2020 arrest where he, along with several others, was taken into custody while reportedly filming a music video in Louisiana.

We previously reported that YoungBoy entered a not guilty plea and was denied bond, but it looks as if he's been receiving support while locked up.

A video surfaced online from a YoungBoy fan named Raquel who was able to get the rapper on the telephone. It seems that the young fan penned a letter to YoungBoy while he's been inside and it touched him so much that he decided to give her a call. “I was calling to thank you for writing me. I got your letter. It made me smile," a soft-spoken YoungBoy is heard saying on the line. The fan couldn't believe it and expressed her love for the rapper as she became emotional.

In the caption, Raquel added, "Y’all don’t know how much this shocked me I’m still in disbelief 'I fell in love with your room', & y’all don’t talk about my me crying if y’all ask my family & everybody around me my only dreams was too meet nba youngboy & drive a Tesla & both came true well I didn’t meet him but still y’all know what I mean my life is complete."

Check out the posts from the fan below.