This isn't Youngboy Never Broke Again's first rodeo with the law. The rapper has had difficulty staying out of trouble, getting arrested several times throughout his adult life. The rapper's most recent arrest happened a couple of weeks ago after the 21-year-old reportedly fled from police on foot. A K-9 unit eventually caught up to the rapper.

Youngboy has remained in jail since his arrest, reportedly being denied bond for skipping out on a drug test that was mandated by law. Fans have been swarming social media for information on the young rapper's case, for which he's reportedly facing ten years. While there isn't much news coming out regarding his legal situation, a new photo has been released showing Youngboy in good spirits.

In the picture, Youngboy poses with four other inmates, draped in an orange jumpsuit and flashing a wide smile. He appears to be handling this latest setback pretty well, showing his fans that he could be worse off.

Hopefully, Youngboy is released soon and can return to dominating the charts like he always does. We will continue to keep you updated as more information is released regarding his case.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Recently, we reported on a corruption scandal involving the Baton Rouge police department, which could end up helping out Youngboy in his fight for freedom. Read more about that here.