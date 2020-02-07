Family trumps all. YoungBoy Never Broke Again may only be 20-years-old but he's got a handful of children to take care of, raising them to be as prosperous as he currently is. The superstar rapper is striving right now, looking ahead to the release of his new project Still Flexin, Still Steppin. That will arrive in a matter of weeks and, already, we've gotten a hint as to who might be joining him as a featured artist.



Posting a photo gallery to Instagram last night, NBA YoungBoy revealed that he's getting pretty close to Tyler, The Creator. In fact, the two were destined to meet for ice cream but, after a last-minute change of plans, YB cancelled and took his son to the jeweller instead. Perhaps the Baton Rouge and Los Angeles forces will connect on record one day soon?

We'll have to wait to find out if anything comes of the friendship between Tyler and YoungBoy but, for now, let's all appreciate the father-son time the 20-year-old spent with his mini-me. Taking his little one to famed hip-hop jeweller Johnny Dang, YoungBoy Never Broke Again copped a shiny bracelet for his son, leaving a few racks at the store and icing out the boy so he can drip hard at school. That child is definitely going to be walking through his first grade class with major swag.

