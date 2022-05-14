NBA Youngboy has been rapping since the 2010s. At such a young age, 22, the Baton Rouge native has managed to break some impressive records. To name a few, he has received more RIAA certifications than rappers J. Cole and Future, surpassed Biggie Small's Billboard 200 chart record, and has garnered more than 38 billion YouTube video views.

Now, the father of seven has reached an even bigger milestone. Yesterday (May 13), DJ Akademiks took to Instagram to share what the "Make No Sense" artist had accomplished. He shared with his four million followers a picture of YB, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, standing in front of a huge plaque.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The post read, "NBA YoungBoy shows off his plaque for having 100 Gold and Platinum singles." Akademiks captioned the picture, "YB the youngest to ever do this."

Atop of the plaque reads, "100 RIAA Gold/Platinum Certifications." In the middle of the frame, the rapper's name is spelled out in big, red letters. Directly behind it lies many gold and silver CDs arranged in a circle-- similar to a piece of artwork. Around the border of the reward are images of cover art from some of his top-charting albums.

While this is a big win for NBA, he is forced to share it with his label, Atlantic Records, whom he has not been seeing eye to eye with lately. Back in February, the rapper accused his label of "blackballing" him.

He used his community YouTube page to write, "I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts I don’t give a f**k you still can’t stop me... Don’t sign to atlantic if you artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way."