After earning thirteen new platinum and gold certifications this week from the RIAA, Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again officially has more certifications than future Hall-of-Fame caliber rappers, J. Cole and Future.

Following the release of his new mixtape, Colors, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has reached yet another impressive feat, officially clocking in with ninety-nine total RIAA certifications. He has sold a certified 62.5 million units over the course of his career, which is more than J. Cole and Future. This stat is extraordinary because of YB's short time in the music business. At only 22-years-old, he still has so much music ahead of him and could eventually become one of the biggest rappers of all time at this rate.



Comparatively, the RIAA reports that Future has sold 58 million units over his career. J. Cole follows with 55.5 million units. NBA YoungBoy has more platinum certifications than both rappers with 28 plaques, while Future has 24 and Cole has 23. As for gold certifications, YB has 71 plaques whereas Future has 30 and Cole has 42. Future is the only artist of the three to have a diamond-certified song, so he still holds a lead in that department.

Despite being blackballed by much of the industry, NBA YoungBoy is seriously making history out here. If you're not paying attention to Top's progression, it's time to take notice.



