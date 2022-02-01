NBA YoungBoy slammed his label, Atlantic Records, for "blackballing" him in a post on his YouTube community page, this week. YoungBoy Never Broke Again was upset that his new album, Colors, was taken off of the charts.

“Why black ball me I’m the good guy,” he captioned the post.

He continued in a screenshot of text: “I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts I don’t give a f**k you still can’t stop me.”

“Don’t sign to atlantic if you artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way,” he added.



YoungBoy has engaged in disputes with his label in the past. Back in December, the Baton Rouge rapper compared recording contracts to slavery while appearing on DJ Akademiks' podcast, Off The Record.

"I think as you…you learn how badly you’ve been taken advantage of," Youngboy said at the time. "I never got paid for YouTube a day in my life. N***as make all the money off my YouTube, and then give me a small percentage of my sh*t. All that shit slavery or something. But you know, that’s what we signed up for in this business."

