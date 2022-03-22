The hold that Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has over YouTube is undeniable. For the last few years, the 22-year-old superstar has been at the top of the platform's artist rankings, achieving much of his success there. A recent report actually broke down approximately how much revenue YoungBoy makes from YouTube, revealing that the rapper generates over $17 million annually from over there alone. With that said, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to learn that YB has been ranked the #1 artist on YouTube every single week during this year's first quarter.

Officially surpassing ten billion video views on YouTube this week, it was reported that YoungBoy has been YouTube's #1-ranked artist throughout the entire year of 2022 thus far, winding up in the top spot every single week since January 1. Previously, his standing in the rankings hasn't even been much of a competition either, as YoungBoy has dominated folks including Post Malone, DaBaby, and others, doubling their stats all the way back in 2019.

This seems to be a consistent thing for YoungBoy, who clearly has a massive fanbase on YouTube. He rewards his fans over there too, often dropping new music on the platform before even sharing it on streaming services. While that strategy wouldn't work for every artist, YoungBoy has done an incredible job cultivating a fanbase on YouTube and he knows how to keep his core audience entertained.

What do you think about YoungBoy Never Broke Again being the #1-ranked artist on YouTube every single week of 2022?








