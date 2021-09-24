Even from behind bars, YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to dominate. The young rapper is battling a federal case that has kept him incarcerated since the top of the year, and although his legal team has repeatedly come forward to deny the allegations against him, authorities are determined to take YoungBoy down on weapons charges.

Despite the legal setback, YoungBoy has continued releasing a steady stream of new music, much of which has come in recent weeks as he prepares for the release of his forthcoming studio album, Sincerely, Kentrell.



Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Sincerely, Kentrell is set for release tonight, and to help with the rollout, YoungBoy reportedly shared a poem from jail titled, "Deep In Me."

the deeper in myself I search the

more confused I seem to be

as I feel more lost the

more I feel green

green in a way most people describe today

as being naive

For the love I want

For the love I dream

For the trust I beg of

For the loyalty I bleed

For freedom I pray for because

Since my quest begun

Short Im hoping for it to be as I seek

to you my past mean

nothing who my flaws mean

all to me (DEEP IN ME)

Kentrell

The introspective rapper has regularly shared his emotional and mental states in his music, and his musings from jail aren't any different. People are already drawing comparisons to Tupac Shakur, as the late rapper's handwritten poems have become an integral part of his legacy. Check it out below.