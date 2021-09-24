The rapper is set to release his next album at the stroke of midnight on Friday (September 24).
Even from behind bars, YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to dominate. The young rapper is battling a federal case that has kept him incarcerated since the top of the year, and although his legal team has repeatedly come forward to deny the allegations against him, authorities are determined to take YoungBoy down on weapons charges.
Despite the legal setback, YoungBoy has continued releasing a steady stream of new music, much of which has come in recent weeks as he prepares for the release of his forthcoming studio album, Sincerely, Kentrell.
Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images
Sincerely, Kentrell is set for release tonight, and to help with the rollout, YoungBoy reportedly shared a poem from jail titled, "Deep In Me."
the deeper in myself I search the
more confused I seem to be
as I feel more lost the
more I feel green
green in a way most people describe today
as being naive
For the love I want
For the love I dream
For the trust I beg of
For the loyalty I bleed
For freedom I pray for because
Since my quest begun
Short Im hoping for it to be as I seek
to you my past mean
nothing who my flaws mean
all to me (DEEP IN ME)
Kentrell
The introspective rapper has regularly shared his emotional and mental states in his music, and his musings from jail aren't any different. People are already drawing comparisons to Tupac Shakur, as the late rapper's handwritten poems have become an integral part of his legacy. Check it out below.