In one of the most bizarre stories to pop up this week, NBA YoungBoy affiliate Ben10 — who previously appeared on the 2020 NBA compilation project Never Broke Again Vol. 1 (Ain’t Too Long 2) — was reportedly arrested just six days after being released from jail. According to VladTV, the rapper was arrested on Tuesday on multiple gun and drug charges.

While shocking, Ben10 was eventually released, as he was reportedly able to quickly post bail.

According to VladTV, Ben10 was fresh off a nearly a one-year stretch behind bars, as he was fighting different drug and gun charges before his release last week. Given the absurd quickness in which he was arrested and released, many fans have been searching for an explanation of what went down. On the other hand, some more comical fans have decided to get their jokes off about the rising NBA-affiliated artist.

"N*gga said jail was so fun ima get out n go right back," one user wrote. Another fan offered a pun in response to the situation, saying, "It ain’t even Ben10 days."



Stay tuned for future updates involving NBA affiliate Ben10.

