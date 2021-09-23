YoungBoy Never Broke Again is one of the most popular rappers on the planet, and he's about to prove why with the release of his new album Sincerely Kentrell on Thursday night.

We've known for a while that YoungBoy's new album is dropping tonight but finally, the world is getting a look into what to expect from the project as the tracklist has surfaced on social media.

Despite being locked up for an arrest earlier in the year, the 21-year-old rapper found a way to share the tracklist for Sincerely Kentrell, and it looks like the album will be featureless. Considering YoungBoy is one of the biggest stars in music, he won't have any issues selling copies of the album, and he surely doesn't need any outside help.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

The project will reportedly contain twenty-one songs, including the previously released "Toxic Punk," "White Teeth," and "Nevada."

Previously, it was revealed that YoungBoy turned down songs with J. Cole and Lil Baby because he wasn't feeling the vibe in the studio. He has been described as somewhat of a lone wolf and apart from the other rappers in his Never Broke Again collective, including Quando Rondo, NoCap, and more, YoungBoy seemingly isn't very interested in collaborations.

Are you excited to listen to Sincerely Kentrell tonight? Check out the tracklist below.