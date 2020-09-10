Youngboy Never Broke Again is releasing his new studio album tonight, making the announcement several weeks ago. Already, the 20-year-old Baton Rouge rapper has released a handful of offerings from the project, which is titled TOP, but we're in for a whole lot more once the clock strikes midnight.

Up until today, the tracklist had still not been unveiled for the new album. NBA Youngboy had teased a heavy flow of new music, hinting that he was going to add more songs to his original list. Now, he is confirming that the album will contain twenty-one tracks with only two features, saving those spots for legends.

Including the previously-released "Kacey Talk," "House Arrest Tingz," and more, fans will be jumping to hear the two features on TOP before dissecting it as a complete body of work. "Callin" with Snoop Dogg is already out alongside a video, arriving last on the tracklist, but a new collaboration with Lil Wayne will also be in our hands tonight.

Weezy F and YB are joining forces on a song called "My Window," which is listed seventh on the album.

With Youngboy being one of the most consistent young rappers out there, it's looking like he may have one of the most popular projects of the week.

Do you think he has a shot at debuting at #1 on the charts?