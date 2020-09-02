NBA Youngboy & Snoop Dogg Bring Generations Together On "Callin"

Youngboy Never Broke Again and Snoop Dogg team up for an unlikely collaboration off the former's upcoming album "TOP."

With one week and a bit before Youngboy Never Broke Again releases his new album TOP, he's unloading a good portion of the project for fans to have an early listen. This week, he started us off with one of the most anticipated collaborations from the project, "Callin," which is the song he has been teasing for weeks with Snoop Dogg.

Their collaboration is unlikely, especially considering they have a 28-year age gap between them, but they end up working together quite well, taking on a father-son type of dynamic in the video. Snoop drives the drop-top whip with Youngboy delivering his bars in his aggressive manner. They end up at a drive-in screen, where they stay to watch old YB videos before Snoop takes over with his verse.

This is a collaboration that we didn't expect to see but we're happy that it came to life.

What do you think of Youngboy Never Broke Again x Snoop Dogg?

TOP releases on September 11.