NBA YoungBoy Is As Consistent As Ever On "AI YoungBoy 2" Track "Time I'm On"

The sound of Baton Rouge, Louisiana is currently made up of two street rappers that are as authentic as they are consistent: Kevin Gates and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The two have worked together extensively in the last year, contributing a handful of tracks for YB's 4Respect 4Freedom 4Loyalty 4WhatImportant. It's been a rough year thus far for NBA YoungBoy, who spent three months in prison this summer. Now that he's officially out, he is being forced to wear an ankle monitor at all hours of the day, spending the next twelve months on house arrest. That's not keeping him from releasing new music though. Today, he impacts the world with AI YoungBoy 2, the long-awaited sequel to one of his most popular mixtapes.

The second song on the project is "Time I'm On" and it paints a perfect picture of what you can expect from the 19-year-old spitter. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is extremely consistent and he always comes through with creative melodies to keep his fans engaged. He does that again on this song. Focusing on his problems, YB speaks about how he deals with the hardships in his life, using codeine and marijuana to calm his nerves.

Quotable Lyrics:

I drink codeine, my cup on the dirty to relax

Smoking hella weed, loaded, I just bought another pack

Don't walk up on me, clutchin', you might walk into that strap

These hoes be on me 'cause they know all these other n***as cap

Out late night with Three, ma, I ain't comin' home

I been tryna make it through the headphones

You see me when I came in, I was all alone

Now nobody understand the type of time I'm on