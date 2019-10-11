YoungBoy Never Broke Again has returned to the scene today with his first project since being released from jail back in August. The Louisiana sensation decides to come through and share the sequel to his 2017 project AI Youngboy, which finds him getting introspective about the difficulties he's faced over the past year.

The follow up to last year’s Realer contains 18 tracks in total and features guest appearances from Quando Rondo and NoCap, both of which who appear on the same song “Outta Here Safe.” Meanwhile, production is handled by the likes of DJ Swift, Cashmoney AP, Wheezy, Buddha Bless and more.

“I just keep recording. You never know what you’ll come up with,” YoungBoy explained breaking down his creative process. “I’m just trying to be myself — make music how I make music.”

Out now, fans can stream the project in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think. Look for his .38 Baby 2 tape to be on the way as well.