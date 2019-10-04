Being confined to his home for the next year, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is likely looking for things to do in his spare time. The young superstar from Louisiana contributed some musical output today, featuring on Juice WRLD's new single but he remains on house arrest for the foreseeable future. NBA YoungBoy is one of the most popular musicians in the world, heading out on a dominant social run before his latest arrest. The rapper clocked in impressive numbers on YouTube and when it comes to his fanbase, they're about as loyal as anybody else's. People have been keeping an eye on his team's accounts online to stay up-to-date on YB's life but today, he surprised the world by re-emerging on Instagram after a lengthy hiatus caused by restrictions in his probation.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"LONELY CHILD," typed the recording artist on a photo of himself. The picture is nothing special but it does likely signal the fact that YoungBoy Never Broke Again is allowed to post on social media once again. That means that the star can engage more with his fans, allowing him a little bit of room to operate as a regular citizen.

Are you excited to see NBA YoungBoy back for the first time since his release from prison? Let us know how you feel in the comments.