When your name is YoungBoy Never Broke Again, you have your tattoo artist come out to the crib to get some new ink. Even if he wasn't on house arrest, this is likely a perk of being one of the hottest rappers in the entire world. Right now, NBA YoungBoy is unable to go on tour or perform any shows, being restricted to his hood for the next year as a result of his probation violation. Thankfully for him, he's still striving musically, netting his first-ever No. 1 album with AI YoungBoy 2 and getting some new ink to celebrate.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The star's new girlfriend, who is also Kodak Black's ex, shared a video of them cuddling as the rapper got his torso tatted up. They looked comfortable, perhaps even taking a quick nap, with the needle going in and out of YB's skin. The soothing sounds of Future Hendrix played in the background.

The superstar's girlfriend, who is known as Dej Rose Gold, has been criticized for her connection to the rapper but she swears their bond is real. Commenting back to a fan who asked which rapper she would be going after once she finishes up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Dej joked that Tupac Shakur was next on her list. Clearly, she plans on roughing things out with YoungBoy.

