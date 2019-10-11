Today is a big day for 19-year-old rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The voice of Baton Rouge is celebrating the release of his new mixtape AI YoungBoy 2, which is his first full-length drop since he got out of prison. Thus far, the project has been getting strong reviews with the star's fans fawning over the artist's consistency. Every time NBA YoungBoy drops new music, he comes up with fresh melodies, riveting stories, and original flows for us to remain interested. The undeclared King of YouTube has also been making headlines because of his love life this year. Regularly clowned for his numerous relationships in comment sections across the internet, YB has been linked to a handful of women in the last few months. Recently, he hooked up with Kodak Black's ex-girlfriend but it's looking like she's not the only female in his bag right now.

After doing some digging, The Shade Room, who has been following YoungBoy's relationship status closely, found a recent photo of the rapper with two of his rumored partners. In the shot, he holds one woman's hand while his other arm is wrapped around somebody else's shoulders. The user who uploaded the picture has been left anonymous but it appears as though it confirms YB's polyamorous situation.

Take a look at the teenager and his two alleged girlfriends below. Revisit the star's rocky relationship history here.