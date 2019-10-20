YoungBoy Never Broke Again has officially joined the ranks of artists who lay claim to No. 1 albums.

The project, which arrived on October 11th, now debuts at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart with 110,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Naturally, YoungBoy only managed to pull out 3,000 in pure album sales with the remainder of the amount being dominated by digital streaming, translating to 144.7 million on-demand audio streams for the album's 18 tracks.

Elsewhere in debuts, Lil Tjay's True 2 Myself starts at No. 5 with a total of 45,000 equivalent album units while Wale's sixth studio album, Wow....That's Crazy, debuts at No. 7 on the chart with 38,000 units. It becomes the fourth top 10 project to come of the emcee with 2015's Album About Nothing being his last No. 1 after being preceded by the No. 1 The Gifted and Ambition, which topped out at No. 2.

Elsewhere on the chart, you'll find Post Malone trailing YoungBoy at No. 2 with his Hollywood's Bleeding effort earning 99,000 equivalent album units. Summer Walker's Over iI, falls from its No. 2 debut to No. 3 with 78,000 units in its second week while DaBaby's former No. 1 KIRK sits at No. 4 with 55,000 units.

At the bottom of this week's top 10, you'll find Chris Brown's Indigo occupying No. 9 with 33,000 units while Young Thug's So Much Fun holds steady at No. 10 with 33,000 units.

Billboard 200 Albums Chart Top 10 (Week Ending Oct. 3rd)

1. A1 YoungBoy 2, NBA Youngboy

2. Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

3. Over It, Summer Walker

4. KIRK, DaBaby

5. True 2 Myself, Lil Tjay

6. Lover, Taylor Swift

7. Wow...That's Crazy, Wale

8. When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We All Go?, Billie Eilish

9. Indigo, Chris Brown

10. So Much Fun,Young Thug