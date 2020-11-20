NBA YoungBoy & Rich The Kid Link For Joint Project "Nobody Safe" Ft. Lil Wayne, Quando Rondo, & Rod Wave

We were in the thick of the quarantine back in June when it was announced that Rich The Kid and NBA YoungBoy would be releasing their joint project, Nobody Safe, sometime in July. It's unclear why the collaborative album was delayed all these months, but nonetheless, it arrived on Friday (November 20). The two chart-topping rappers provided much of the project as a pair aside from a few appearances from artists including Quando Rondo, Lil Wayne, and Rod Wave.

We previously received singles "Bankroll" and "Automatic" from Nobody Safe, a project comes on the heels of two successful releases from NBA YoungBoy: his sophomore studio album Top took over the No. 1 spot on the charts and his surprise mixtape Until I Return that he dropped last week. Stream Rich The Kid and YoungBoy's Nobody Safe and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Nobody Safe

2. No Flash

3. You Bad

4. Bankroll

5. Automatic

6. So Sorry

7. Sex

8. Doors Up

9. Woke Up

10. Rings On

11. Took a Risk ft. Quando Rondo

12. Body Bag ft. Lil Wayne

13. Sorry Mama ft. Rod Wave

14. Brown Hair

15. Can't Let The World In