Rich The Kid & NBA YoungBoy Are Living Lavish On "Automatic"

In one week, Rich The Kid and NBA YoungBoy will drop their collaborative album Nobody Safe. Almost a month ago, the pair of rappers bragged about their cash flow on the track "Bankroll," and now they've returned with another single from their project titled "Automatic." This is a slow-burning track where the rappers trade verses about the luxury items that their lives afford them while also reminding listeners that the street life is never far away.

Nobody Safe features artists like Quando Rondo, Lil Wayne, and Rod Wave, so gear up to hear that album in full next Friday (November 20). "Automatic" comes on the heels of NBA YoungBoy's surprise mixtape Until I Return that he released earlier this week. Stream "Automatic" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You know that I'm on it, you know that I'm holdin' it

Ain't no way, if you play I'ma pop a n*gga

I ain't doin' no time, forever I'm chosen

Quit throwin' them B's with a hundred pistols

Boy Quando my n*gga, forever we rollin'