Nas Shares "King's Disease II" Ft. Eminem, Lauryn Hill, Hit-Boy, EPMD

Erika Marie
August 06, 2021 00:04
King's Disease II
Nas
Produced by Hit-Boy

The New York icon continues his legacy with yet another applause-worthy effort.


When the first installment earns you a Grammy, why not come back for Pt. II? Earlier this year, Hip Hop celebrated alongside Nas as the rapper was bestowed his first Grammy win for his Hit-Boy-collaborated effort, King's Disease. The Rap legend has been long praised in the industry as one of the greatest emcees to pick up a mic, so the Grammy was just the icing on the cake of a successful career.

Nas returned on Friday (August 6) with King's Disease II, an album where the rapper and Hit-Boy work together as executive producers, and while the world may be captivated by the release of Kanye West's Donda, Nas comes through with a certifiably distinguished record. Appearances include looks from EPMD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, Hit-Boy, Blxst, Charlie Wilson, Eminem, and his "If I Ruled the World" collaborator, Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Stream King's Disease II and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. The Pressure
2. Death Row East
3. 40 Side
4. EPMD 2 ft. Eminem and EPMD
5. Rare
6. YKTV ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and YG
7. Store Run
8. Moments
9. Nobody ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill
10. No Phony Love ft. Charlie Wilson
11. Brunch on Sundays ft. Blxst
12. Count Me In
13. Composure ft. Hit-Boy
14. My Bible
15. Nas is Good

