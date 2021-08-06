Nas Shares "King's Disease II" Ft. Eminem, Lauryn Hill, Hit-Boy, EPMD

When the first installment earns you a Grammy, why not come back for Pt. II? Earlier this year, Hip Hop celebrated alongside Nas as the rapper was bestowed his first Grammy win for his Hit-Boy-collaborated effort, King's Disease. The Rap legend has been long praised in the industry as one of the greatest emcees to pick up a mic, so the Grammy was just the icing on the cake of a successful career.

Nas returned on Friday (August 6) with King's Disease II, an album where the rapper and Hit-Boy work together as executive producers, and while the world may be captivated by the release of Kanye West's Donda, Nas comes through with a certifiably distinguished record. Appearances include looks from EPMD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, Hit-Boy, Blxst, Charlie Wilson, Eminem, and his "If I Ruled the World" collaborator, Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Stream King's Disease II and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. The Pressure

2. Death Row East

3. 40 Side

4. EPMD 2 ft. Eminem and EPMD

5. Rare

6. YKTV ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and YG

7. Store Run

8. Moments

9. Nobody ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill

10. No Phony Love ft. Charlie Wilson

11. Brunch on Sundays ft. Blxst

12. Count Me In

13. Composure ft. Hit-Boy

14. My Bible

15. Nas is Good